Your Health: Run a 5K in just 12 weeks

It’s not about the glory, it’s about the guts to try it! Don’t think you’ll ever be a runner? You may be wrong. If you have 12 weeks, you have the potential to run a 5K. Committing to a structured exercise regiment can do wonders for your physical and mental health.

Dust off those running shoes and stop making excuses. The Beginner’s 5K Training Guide is here to take you from novice to 5K pro in just 12 weeks. From training and safety tips to a list of local races, you’ll find everything you need to hit the ground running.

The full guide is available at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.