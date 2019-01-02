Mission iRepair electronics repair shop opens in place of Mission Repair on Johnson Drive

Mission Repair in downtown Mission has closed its doors, but another repair shop has opened in its place.

Jason Barton took over the space at 5604 Johnson Drive last month and plans to offer the same services at comparable and competitive prices. He repairs personal electronic devices such as cellphones, tablets and MP3 players.

His business, Mission iRepair, opened Dec. 20.

Barton and his girlfriend, Holly Martinez, had opened a repair shop in February 2018 in Paola, Kansas. After they learned that the space in Mission would open up, they decided to move the shop north.

“We wanted to bring it here just because this has a lot more foot traffic; we like the area,” Barton said.

Barton added that Mission iRepair’s turnaround time is typically an hour. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“I’m just excited to help everyone with their cellphones; it sucks when your cellphone’s broken,” Martinez said.