Mission iRepair electronics repair shop opens in place of Mission Repair on Johnson Drive

Leah Wankum - January 2, 2019 10:59 am
Mission Repair
Mission Repair has closed its doors, but a new electronics repair shop, Mission iRepair, has opened in its place on Johnson Drive.

Mission iRepair opened last month on Johnson Drive. Owner Jason Barton and his girlfriend, Holly Martinez, repair cellphones, tablets and MP3 players.

Barton and his girlfriend, Holly Martinez, had opened a repair shop in February 2018 in Paola, Kansas. After they learned that the space in Mission would open up, they decided to move the shop north.

“We wanted to bring it here just because this has a lot more foot traffic; we like the area,” Barton said.

Barton added that Mission iRepair’s turnaround time is typically an hour. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“I’m just excited to help everyone with their cellphones; it sucks when your cellphone’s broken,” Martinez said.

