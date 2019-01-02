Courtney Craig announces candidacy for Roeland Park council seat vacated by Becky Fast

The race for Becky Fast’s empty seat on the Roeland Park city council has begun.

Courtney Craig, a 13 year resident of the city, announced today that she would be seeking the seat in next month’s special election, which has been set for Feb. 26. The winner will fill the remainder of Fast’s term, which was set to expire at the end of this year. The seat will be on the ballot in November’s elections as well.

Craig, who has served on the city’s board of zoning appeals for the past few years, said a number of factors motivated her to seek the position.

“I love community service,” she said. “And I like the direction that Roeland Park is going. I’m excited about a number of things that are happening in Roeland Park.”

Of note, she said, are the coming improvements to Roe Boulevard, and continued management of the teardown-rebuild trend that’s hitting the city.

Craig holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Baker University and a master’s degree in library and information science from Simmons College. She spent ten years working for TouchNet Information Systems and nearly three years as a consultant for the Conando Group before starting her own company, The Gal Pal, which offers assistance on home management, chores and errands.

She has served on the board of the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), and has been a co-chair for the annual CCVI Trolley Run.

No one else is currently listed as a registered candidate for the seat on the Johnson County Election Office’s website. The election will be Feb. 26.

Fast resigned her seat on the Roeland Park council in December as she prepares to take her seat on the Johnson County Board of Commissioners this month.