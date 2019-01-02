Briefly noted: SM North Marching Indians perform in Holiday Bowl parade; Local city councilmembers take NLC positions

SM North Marching Indians play for Holiday Bowl parade audience. Viewers of Fox’s broadcast of the annual Holiday Bowl parade in San Diego got to see the SM North Marching Indians tooting out the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Nutcracker suite. You can see video of the band’s appearance via Twitter here.

NLC names several local elected officials to federal advocacy committees. The National League of Cities has named several northeast Johnson County area city officials to its federal advocacy committees, which are charged with forming the group’s federal policy positions. “Combined, these federal policy positions make up the National Municipal Policy, which is a statement of goals, policies, and program objectives that are reviewed annually by theNLC membership,” said the NLC in a statement. Local appointees are: