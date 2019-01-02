Bonfire coworking space closing in downtown Mission

After five years of business, Bonfire in downtown Mission is closing.

Co-owner Rusty Wright said the coworking space at 6104 Johnson Drive will be open through January.

“Bonfire won’t continue to operate in its current format as a co-working space, but all the independent businesses/contractors within – Jason and myself included – will continue to operate,” Wright said of himself and his business partner, Jason Domingues.

Property owner Mitch Hopkins said a new tenant is set to move into the space in February. That tenant, while not prepared to announce yet, is located in northeast Johnson County.

