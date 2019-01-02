Bonfire coworking space closing in downtown Mission

Leah Wankum - January 2, 2019 11:38 am
Bonfire
Bonfire, a coworking space on Johnson Drive, is closing at the end of January.

After five years of business, Bonfire in downtown Mission is closing.

Co-owner Rusty Wright said the coworking space at 6104 Johnson Drive will be open through January.

Bonfire won’t continue to operate in its current format as a co-working space, but all the independent businesses/contractors within – Jason and myself included – will continue to operate,” Wright said of himself and his business partner, Jason Domingues.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Property owner Mitch Hopkins said a new tenant is set to move into the space in February. That tenant, while not prepared to announce yet, is located in northeast Johnson County.

Editor’s note: Today’s morning newsletter incorrectly stated the number of years Bonfire had been open — it is five, not four years.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories