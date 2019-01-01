Your Mortgage: 2019 is your year

By Mike Miles



Welcome to 2019. How many of you have new year’s resolutions? I don’t have any. Instead, I have goals. I like goals versus resolutions. A resolution is defined as a firm decision to do something. The word that I don’t like out of that definition is ‘firm.’ That seems movable to me. Instead, I like the black and white defined lines associated with goals. Properly set goals are measurable, defined, attainable, relevant and time bound.

How many of you have a goal of buying a house in 2019? Today’s column will focus on some steps to take in preparation for achieving this goal. It’s important to note the sequence is significant … especially if you are a first-time buyer.

Step 1: Find a reputable and trusted loan officer

This is important as a good loan officer can make the all the difference in your home-buying experience. Whether you’re buying your first home or your seventh home … a good loan officer can cater to exactly what you need.

Step 2: Get a credit consult with your loan officer

This isn’t a pre-approval yet. It’s a credit check, and it is complimentary. If you have near-perfect credit … great! You can expect this part to be a quick process. If you have less than near-perfect credit … this may take 15 to 30 minutes to learn some things for you to work on to improve your score.

Step 3: Know your loan options

This isn’t a pre-approval yet. Instead, this is a thorough discussion with your loan officer to determine things like:

Down payment requirements

Components of a mortgage payment (principle & interest, escrow, PMI)

Special programs for certain segments of borrowers and locations

Processing & underwriting sequences and timeline expectations

Step 4: Know your buying power

This isn’t a pre-approval yet. This leads up to the pre-approval, and it will help you and your agent save a tremendous amount of time with your home search. Knowing and understanding your budget limits will eliminate the …” I wonder if we could afford that house.”.

Step 5: Get an awesome real estate agent

There are thousands of real estate agents to choose from. Finding a great one is very important. This is a very trusted position and you want to take it seriously. A great agent can be the difference maker between you getting your dream home versus a money pit.

Step 6: Get pre-approved

Finally, right? If you’ve done these other steps, the pre-approval process is already basically done. If you haven’t done the other steps, you can still do a pre-approval, but it may take a smidge longer. This process will outline what documents you need to work on organizing in preparation for underwriting. Underwriting doesn’t start until you actually find a house, but this preparation will make underwriting painless. Yes, it’s true, underwriting can be painless.

