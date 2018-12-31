Vantage Point Properties acquires 32 acres for Reflections at City Center project in Lenexa

Vantage Point Properties, a Wichita-based company, has taken ownership of the 32-acre plot of land to develop Reflections at City Center.

Located at I-435 and Renner Boulevard in Lenexa, the property is set to be developed into a 315,000-square-foot Class A office complex with reflection pools, a walkable campus and a few restaurants.

“Our vision is to create an environment that is both aesthetically and functionally different from any other office park in the Kansas City area,” said Paul Jackson, president and founder of Vantage Point Properties, in a Dec. 18 release announcing the deal. “Every detail – walkable paths, architectural lighting, and sculptures – will come together to create a comfortable, enjoyable place to work.”

The company has produced a video showing the proposed finished product:

Jackson said Kansas City’s “track record of steady growth” has appealed to him and his team working on the project.

“And Lenexa is the perfect spot for our first project,” he said. “We are honored and eager to bring this development to life for the city of Lenexa, its residents and the companies that will soon call Reflections at City Center home.”

Once the development is complete, Vantage Point Properties will stay on as property manager, Jackson added.

“We see our projects through, and develop long-standing relationships with our clients,” Jackson said. “That allows us to ensure the little things are taken care of for years down the road and a high level of customer service is delivered every day.”

Vantage Point plans to break ground “as soon as an anchor tenant is identified.”

The Lenexa City Council last month unanimously approved tax-increment financing (TIF) project plans and development agreements for the Vantage Point office as well as the Meritex strip mine reclamation projects in the Mining TIF District. The TIF funds for the project will repay Vantage Point for a portion of site development costs.