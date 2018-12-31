Updates from Johnson County Community College: Happy New Year!

Throughout 2018, our campus came alive with the hustle and bustle of student life, community events, and achievements big and small. Together we broke records, made lasting memories and helped thousands of students on their path toward tomorrow. Here’s a look at the highlights:

Student success: This year was one for the books when it came to student success. One hundred and eleven students studied abroad. Three students presented posters at the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education conference in Pittsburgh. One student received a Phi Theta Kappa New Century Workforce Pathway Scholarship at the National Trustee conference in New York City. This list goes on and on, and we’re so proud of each and every accomplishment.

Athletic achievements: 2018 proved to be an incredible year for our athletics department, paving the way for new faces, records and achievements, including:

The JCCC volleyball team placed third at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-II Tournament.

Baseball coach Kent Shelley picked up the 1,000th win of his coaching career in April.

Women’s basketball coach Ben Conrad notched his 300th win at the helm of the program.

Campus Transformation Project: There’s no denying the incredible changes made throughout campus this year. Two new buildings – a Fine Arts & Design Studios facility and a Career and Technical Education center – have taken form. Our Gymnasium received a major makeover, and our Student Center is in the process of being revamped to create a more seamless experience for our campus community.

Campus safety: Maintaining a safe and secure campus community is of the utmost importance to us. This dedication has not gone unnoticed – in 2018, JCCC was named the seventh safest educational institution in the nation by ADT.

Generous donations and contributions: Each year is marked by the generosity of our community members and advocates, and 2018 was no different. More than $800,000 was raised to support student scholarships at Some Enchanted Evening alone.

As we say hello to 2019, the excitement on campus is palpable. We’re continuing to transform our facilities. We’re launching a refreshed website in January that will take the student experience to the next level. Finally, we’re commemorating our 50th anniversary. All year long, we’ll celebrate and connect with everyone who makes up the fabric of Johnson County Community College.

Each new year brings change, but our promise to you remains the same: We’re as committed as ever to inspiring learning to transform lives and strengthen communities.