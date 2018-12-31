Briefly noted: Washington Post profiles Ruiz, Woodard and Davis, first openly gay legislators in Kansas

Washington Post looks at “mini-rainbow wave” of incoming gay legislators in NEJC. The Washington Post on Friday published a feature profiling the victories of three northeast Johnson County candidates who are openly gay. Incoming state Reps. Susan Ruiz and Brandon Woodard and U.S. Rep Sharice Davids were part of a “mini-rainbow wave” in a state traditionally known for conservative politics. [In conservative Kansas, newly elected gay legislators try to make history — Washington Post]
