Briefly noted: Washington Post profiles Ruiz, Woodard and Davis, first openly gay legislators in Kansas

Jay Senter - December 31, 2018 7:09 am
Susan Ruiz, above, and Brandon Woodard will be the first two openly gay member of the legislature when they are sworn in.

Washington Post looks at “mini-rainbow wave” of incoming gay legislators in NEJC. The Washington Post on Friday published a feature profiling the victories of three northeast Johnson County candidates who are openly gay. Incoming state Reps. Susan Ruiz and Brandon Woodard and U.S. Rep Sharice Davids were part of a “mini-rainbow wave” in a state traditionally known for conservative politics. [In conservative Kansas, newly elected gay legislators try to make history — Washington Post]

