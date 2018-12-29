Your Community: Volunteering made easier





If you’re a Friend who volunteers for Johnson County Library, this is a story of interest.

Three county departments are piloting a new Volunteer Management System that makes it easier for residents to find volunteer opportunities in the county. Johnson County Library, Human Services and Developmental Supports are the three departments using the system to publish volunteer opportunities and communicate with volunteers. In 2017, these three departments utilized approximately 2,500 volunteers working over 77,000 hours.

The new system allows residents to search by department, keyword, or city to find service opportunities that match their passions. Volunteers can create a secure profile account to register for specific volunteer programs or events, browse immediate needs posted by each department, sign up for training and manage their scheduled volunteer opportunities.

The new Volunteer Management System is easily accessible through jocogov.org. Residents simply click the picture of one of the departments or the orange Volunteer Information & Services button. At the completion of the pilot, it will be determined if other departments will be added to the program. Until then, residents can still review opportunities for other departments and agencies on the county’s website. The VMS and other volunteer openings are also accessible under the Residents tab from the menu throughout the site.

