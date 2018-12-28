Rep.-Elect Sharice Davids will take over downtown Overland Park office space used by Yoder

Rep.-Elect Sharice Davids’ office announced today that the Congresswoman will take over the office space in downtown Overland Park used by Rep. Kevin Yoder the past several years.

That space will serve as one of two planned district office locations for Davids, who said she is looking to open an office in Wyandotte County as well. Details about the Wyandotte County space will come at a later date, her office said.

Davids indicated that she wanted to maintain continuity for constituents by keeping the same office space and phone number used by Rep. Kevin Yoder during his tenure.

“My priority is to represent and serve our community,” Davids said in a statement. “Taking over this space allows my team to get up and running quickly, with little down time or disruption to people who need help from our office.”

Staff at the district offices in Johnson and Wyandotte counties will be able to assist Kansas Third Congressional District constituents with issues involving Social Security and Medicare benefits, passport issuance, and tax refunds or other IRS issues, among others.

Davids staff will open the office Monday, Jan. 7. Office hours for the location will be 8:30 a.m. to 5: p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff will also accept appointments outside normal office hours.