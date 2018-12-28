Prairie Village police use stop sticks to halt vehicle fleeing law enforcement on 75th Street

A police chase that started in Grandview, Mo., ended in Prairie Village early Friday morning after officers used stop sticks to halt the fleeing vehicle.

Prairie Village police say that Grandview police pursued a vehicle across the state line just after 2 a.m. The vehicle was headed west on 75th Street when it hit an array of stop sticks put out by Prairie Village police near the intersection of 75th Street and Mission Road, which deflated the vehicle’s tires.

With the vehicle halted, police were able to arrest the suspect, who was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Tevin Matthew Lynch, 26, was booked into Johnson County Jail and will be charged in Johnson County District Court today. Johnson County Jail records suggest he will face charges of fleeing a law enforcement officer and felony reckless driving.