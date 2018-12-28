Dentist Seth Cohen moves practice from Prairie Village to Shawnee

Crown Town Dental has moved to new offices as part of its rebranding efforts in northeast Johnson County.

Seth Cohen moved his dental practice, formerly Village DDS, from 3700 W. 83rd St. in Prairie Village to 6302 Monrovia St. in Shawnee. Cohen leads a staff of eight employees.

“I am ecstatic to welcome all new and existing patients to our modern office,” Cohen said. “My wife and I, with the help of our designer, put a lot of time and effort into providing a welcoming space for all our patients.”

Staff member Brantlie Herring said the move, which took place in October, facilitates Cohen’s push to better accommodate the practice’s growing needs by providing a larger office space for his patients.

“Dr. Cohen admires the small-town community feel that Shawnee has to offer and feels that Crown Town Dental can mature with Shawnee and provide the outstanding care that its citizens deserve,” Herring said.

Besides a larger office space, the new location provides more convenient highway access with updated comforts and equipment, Herring said.

“We are better able to accommodate multiple patients at a time while still providing the family relationship that we strive for,” she added.