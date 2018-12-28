Briefly noted: Mission honors Fire Wok family; NEJC cities looking to add mental health co-responder

Mission honors Huynh family for decades of Fire Wok operation. The city of Mission in its Dec. 19 council meeting honored the Huynh family, whose Fire Wok restaurant closed its doors after 33 years in downtown Mission last month. “Their presence on Johnson Drive will be sorely missed,” said Mayor Ron Appletoft.

NEJC cities looking for additional co-responder to help with mental health calls. As part of the county’s mental health co-responder program, the county will be looking to hire a new co-responder to work with police in Merriam, Mission, Roeland Park, Fairway and Westwood. The moves represent a minor expansion of the co-responder program. Previously, a single co-responder had covered 10 cities in the northeastern part of the county. The county’s mental health department is hiring for a co-responder in Overland Park as well.