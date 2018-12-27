Second gunfire incident since October sends shoppers seeking cover at Oak Park Mall

For the second time since October, patrons at Oak Park Mall were sent running for shelter after shots were fired on the property.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, shoppers heard several gun shots fired in the vicinity of the entrance to the food court. Investigators later recovered several shell casings from the parking lot and found bullet holes in an unoccupied SUV. No one appears to have been injured in the shooting.

No one was arrested at the time of the incident, but Overland Park Police Public Information Officer John Lacy said he expects to release information on the suspect in the shooting later today.

The mall was placed on lockdown following the shooting, but was scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. this morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

In late October, shoppers were sent seeking shelter after an altercation in the parking lot near the food court ended with gunfire.