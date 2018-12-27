Overland Park police release photos of possible intended victims in Oak Park Mall shooting

Jay Senter - December 27, 2018 3:12 pm

Overland Park police this afternoon released security camera images they say show possible victims in the shooting that sent Oak Park Mall patrons running for cover Wednesday night.

“If you recognize these two individuals please have contact us or have them contact the Overland Park Police Department,” said the department in a news release.

The police also released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle, a dark SUV crossover:

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

