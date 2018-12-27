Here’s how to dispose of your Christmas Tree in the Shawnee Mission area

The number on our “sleeps until Christmas” countdown clock skyrocketed into the 300s earlier this week, which means it’s time to start thinking about ridding ourselves of our 2018 Christmas trees. Here’s how northeast Johnson County residents can dispose of their natural trees:

Overland Park: Residents in the northern part of the city have access to a city-sponsored tree recycling drop off spots at Young’s Park, 7701 Antioch; and the Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty. Residents can drop their trees off in the designated location during daylight hours through Sunday, Jan. 6. More information is here. Trees must be free of all oramentation.

Lenexa: Lenexa residents can drop off live Christmas trees at the Little Mill Creek North Park parking lot, near 79th and Cottonwood streets, through Jan. 13. Trees must be free of decorations. Boy Scout Troop 136 is also offering a curbside pickup service for $10. You can find more details on both options here.

Shawnee: Shawnee residents have relatively easy access to the Johnson County tree recycling drop off spot just north of the main Shawnee Mission Park entrance at Theatre in the Park. Any Johnson County resident can drop trees off there free of charge through Jan. 31 during regular winter park hours. There’s also a drop off spot at the Deffenbaugh Customer Convenience Center, 17955 Holiday Drive, near the landfill.

Prairie Village: The city has tree recycling drop-off points for residents at Porter, Franklin and Taliaferro Parks. “Trees must be free of all lights, ornaments, stands, metal nails, etc. as these items will damage the chipping machine,” reads the city’s website. “Residents may take the chips for their own use.” The recycling program runs through Jan. 21. Additionally, Republic, the city’s waste hauler, will pick up trees as part of residents’ normal trash pick up the first two weeks of January. If a tree is taller than six feet, it must be cut in half for Republic to pick it up. More info is here.

Leawood: Northern Leawood residents can drop their ornament-free trees off at soccer field #11 at Leawood City Park (west of the baseball fields).

Merriam: Merriam offers a one-time tree pickup program for residents next week Tuesday through Friday. Which day the hauler will come by to remove your tree depends on what part of the city you live in.

Mission: Trash haulers will pick up trees that have been cleared of all decorations as part of residents’ normal trash day in the two weeks following Christmas. Trees must be less than six feet tall.

Roeland Park: Residents can recycle their Christmas trees at the old pool location at 48th Street and Roe Boulevard through mid-January. WCA will be picking up trees from the curbside during its regular rounds. They must be free of all decorations and cut into four-foot sections.

Westwood: Town & Country haulers will pick up trees as part of normal yard waste removal through Thursday, Jan. 4. Trees must be free of all decorations.

Fairway: WCA will be picking up Christmas trees as part of residents’ regular waste removal schedule. The trees will be taken for composting at the company’s facility. Trees must be free of all decorations and cut into four foot sections to be picked up.

Mission Hills: Residents can leave their trees for curbside pickup. The city asks residents to remove all ornaments, tinsel and/or trimmings off your tree before placing it on the curb.