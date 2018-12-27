Briefly noted: Lenexa Warmth Tree donations open through Dec. 31

Warmth Tree donations accepted in Lenexa through Dec. 31. Lenexa will continue to accept donations to its Warmth Trees through Dec. 31. So if you have any scarves, mittens or warm hats you no longer need, you can put them to good use by bringing them to Lenexa city hall, the police department, the rec center, or one of the city’s other drop off sites.
