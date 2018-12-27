Best Bets for the Weekend: (Don’t) save the drama for your mama

- Does your little one have a flair for the dramatic? If so, Theatre from Head to Toe with Brad Shaw will be just up your alley. Head over to the Oak Park Library tonight and learn how to put all that drama to good use.
- One of my favorite activities when I was a kid was playing in our local museum at night. Things just seemed so much more exciting when it was dark outside. This Friday the Johnson County Museum is holding its first ever Scout Night. Bring your group for a hands-on look at history, community, and creativity as they complete a series of activities to “escape” the museum.
- If you’re not part of the scouts, but still need an escape, the museum is also holding a Kid’s Day Out on Friday. This is a great option for parents who might need childcare help while school in on a break. The program offers crafts, games, and time in the KidScape. Parents can drop off and pick up at any time.
Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢
You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.