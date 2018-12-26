Sponsored Post

Your Health: Making time for fitness

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - December 26, 2018


Whether you’re new to the gym or an exercise fanatic, it’s always good to have a plan. Planning your exercise not only holds you accountable, but helps you to track your progress and set fitness goals.

To make fitness planning simple, MyHealthKC has created a downloadable fitness planner. This exercise planner includes spaces to record your workouts, making sure that you’re doing the appropriate number of sets and reps with the weight that’s right for you.

Download the fitness planner at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

