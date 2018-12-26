New Fairway pet licensing fees and fines go into effect in January

Jay Senter - December 26, 2018 9:00 am

Increased annual pet licensing fees in the city of Fairway will go into effect in January.

The city requires that all dogs — including foster pets — over 6 months of age be registered for annual license between Jan. 2 and March 31. To obtain a license, pet owners mush produce a current rabies vaccination certification and present it at City Hall, either in person or by mail.

The fees for spayed and neutered dogs next year is $10 per animal, up from $5 per animal this year.

The fee for dogs that have not been spayed or neutered is $25 per animal, the same fee that was charged this year.

Dogs that are not licensed by March 31 are subject to the following late fees:

  • Licensing Fee + Delinquent Fee = Total Due
  • 1st month late fee: (beginning April 1): $10 (up from $2 this year)
  • 2nd month late fee: (beginning May 1): $20 (up from $10 this year)
  • June 1st $30.00 late fee + citation + $58.00 court costs (up from $20 this year)

Fairway residents who no longer have a previously licensed dog should notify City Hall by calling 913-262-0350.

