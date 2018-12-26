Briefly noted: Rep. Clayton makes appearance on CNN to discuss party switch

In CNN interview, Rep. Clayton says GOP position on K-12 funding plan prompted party switch. Rep. Stephanie Clayton, who announced last week that she was switching party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, appeared on CNN’s New Day on Monday to discuss her motivations. In the nationally televised interview, Clayton again emphasized the education funding played a critical role in her decision. “I took the step because House and Senate leadership made the determination to completely scrap an education plan that had Kansas on the road to recovery,” she said. You can see the full interview here.
