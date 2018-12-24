Updates from Johnson County Community College: Reducing student food insecurity

According to Feeding America, the 2016 food insecurity rate in Johnson County was 10.6 percent. That’s an estimated 60,740 people.

Every day, there are Johnson County Community College students who struggle with food insecurity. They can’t afford to stock a pantry at home, much less plan meals ahead of time. Some days, they go without breakfast, lunch and dinner.

At JCCC, we’re committed to reducing student hunger through our food pantry and Cavalier MealSHARE program.

Food Pantry

Our food pantry provides supplemental food and other necessities, including school supplies, wet ones and diapers, for students and their families. The pantry is located in OCB 261Q and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when classes are in session.

According to Brian Wright, Political Science Professor, “Giving to the food pantry is important because the donation will directly help JCCC students who regularly experience food insecurity.”

Anyone interested in making a donation may bring non-perishable food and personal items to bins at the following locations:

Outside OCB 261

The first-floor hallway outside OCB 174

The Center for Student Involvement

The second floor of the Science Building

Items needed include canned fruit, beans and tomato products.

Cavalier MealSHARE

Did you know $7 can feed a hungry student for one day, $49 for one week and $833 for an entire semester? Our Cavalier MealSHARE program helps alleviate the stress and worry around where meals will come from.

Generous donations allow us to allocate Dining Dollars to qualified students. These funds can be redeemed at any on-campus food venue, guaranteeing students will have access to healthy, quality meal options while on campus. The Cavalier MealSHARE Dining Dollars are loaded directly onto JCCC ID cards, which allows students to purchase food items with discretion.

Each semester, we receive more MealSHARE applications than we can fund. If you would like to support the continuation and expansion of this program, make a donation today.

Happy Holidays from JCCC

Giving is the reason for the season, and JCCC is fortunate to receive good will from so many. Whether you give your time or resources to our mission, every contribution counts. Thank you for making this year impactful for our students!