Briefly noted: Shawnee councilman named to NLC federal advocacy committee

Shawnee councilman appointed to NLC federal advocacy committee. Mission city councilmember Mickey Sandifer was recently appointed to the National League of Cities’ Human Development federal advocacy committee. The committee is charged with developer and advocating for the NLC’s federal policy positions on issues related to social services, children and learning, poverty and income support, employment and workforce development, equal opportunity, Social Security and seniors, individuals with disabilities, public health care, mental health parity and immigration reform. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on this esteemed committee again. It allows us to see how the important issues we are tackling here in Shawnee play out on the national stage,” Sandifer said. “Working together with my colleagues to address these issues that people deal with day in and day out in Shawnee and across the nation, is something I take very seriously.”
