21-year-old facing attempted 1st degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing man in the face in Shawnee

A 21-year-old is in Johnson County jail facing charges of pre-meditated attempted first degree murder from a stabbing incident that took place in Shawnee Saturday.

Cameron Dyshaun Leslie was arrested early Saturday after Shawnee police responded to a call with a report that a man had been stabbed in the 4900 block of Nieman Road. Officers found a victim with stabbing wounds on his face.

When one of the officers arrived in the vicinity, he located a suspect who matched the description of the assailant given by the caller. The suspect “immediately attacked the officer and a struggle ensued,” according to the Shawnee Police Department.

The officer broke free of the suspect’s grip and deployed his Taser, subduing the suspect in the process. The suspect was then arrested and taken to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

Police said the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, though he was listed in critical condition upon hospitalization. The officer involved in the altercation with the suspect was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Leslie has been charged with attempted first degree murder and battery of a law enforcement officer, both felonies.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Johnson County District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26.