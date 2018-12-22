Your Community: Travel entertainment ideas

Don’t let the stress of traveling this season keep you from enjoying the journey. The simple act of reading or listening to a good book or song can not only help pass the time but it can make the trip downright enjoyable. You may even begin to look forward to traveling for the holidays!

Johnson County Library offers a wide variety of entertainment options that will keep you in good spirits. Even when you cannot make it to one of the libraries, the eLibrary is available 24/7 so you can access these resources from wherever you are.

Here are some travel entertainment ideas available through the eLibrary:

Jazz up your trip with some jazzy tunes

Enjoy your own independent film festival with a variety of streaming indie flicks

Snag a downloadable audiobook to keep the whole fam entertained on your road trip

Flip through the virtual pages of that book you’ve been wanting to read with an eBook

Read the magazine that caught your eye the other day with downloadable magazines

All you need to access these resources is your Johnson County Library card number and PIN. Visit jocolibrary.org/elibrary to get started. Safe travels and Happy Holidays!

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom