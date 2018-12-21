With progress on development of former pool site, vacant Johnson Drive lot stalled, Roeland Park makes a change

The Roeland Park ad-hoc development committee is looking to replace CBC Real Estate Group as the realtor representing the city’s developments at the northeast corner of Johnson Drive and Roe and the old pool site, known as The Rocks.

Committee member Jim Kelly said that CBC had done an excellent job representing the city, given the limitations provided by council direction, but that it was time to get some “fresh ideas and fresh blood.”

The ad-hoc committee is looking for a new broker that can represent both development sites and will interview potential leads during the Jan. 10 ad-hoc meeting.

According to committee minutes, CBC is currently waiting on site concept submittals for one of the multi-family prospects for the development at the northeast corner of Johnson Drive and Roe and has not received any additional information from the other multi-family prospect.

A developer interested in The Rocks has decided to pass on the project “based upon the response provided by the committee” to the terms required for putting together a proposal. This developer had been interested in all three lots and had experience with creating destination-style developments that incorporate entertainment, dining, and lodging, according to City Administrator Keith Moody.

Committee minutes also show that a new-self storage prospect has made an inquiry into development at The Rocks.

The city had floated big plans for both sites, initially pursuing a three-story mixed-use concept for the Johnson Drive site and a hotel and adventure-course anchored project for The Rocks. But the developer that had been interested in the Johnson Drive site backed out of the project in 2017. And last month the committee indicated that lack of interest in the concept it was pushing for The Rocks had forced it to change course on that site as well.