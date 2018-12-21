Soled by Nikki boutique opens in Shawnee

A new boutique for women’s shoes, clothing and accessories has opened in Shawnee.

Soled by Nikki opened Dec. 9 at 12305 Johnson Drive. Boutique owner Nikki Oliver’s love of shoes inspired the name for her boutique.

“I used to be a seamstress; I’ve always had an eye for fashion (and) enjoyed fashion and interior design,” Oliver said. “I feel like with a great pair of shoes on, there isn’t anything you can’t conquer. A good pair of shoes just makes the day better, for me personally.”

Her shop is decked out at the moment with fall and winter colors, plus a few sparkly pairs of shoes that are clearly ready to be worn on New Year’s Eve. If customers have trouble finding what they’re looking for, Oliver helps them find it by consulting with her vendors and ordering items to be picked up in store.

Oliver first opened her boutique at Oak Park Mall, but after deciding she was interested in a different space, she picked up shop and participated in vendor shows and pop-up events while looking for a better spot.

She had worked for several years for supervising at Local Investment Commission, a before/after school program contracted by Kansas City Public Schools until she began pursuing her boutique business full time in August.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” she said of her new venture, adding that she hopes everyone can feel unique and trendy when they purchase attire at her boutique. “That’s why I was a seamstress there, for a while. I like the uniqueness of my style.”

Oliver said she felt like she was at a professional plateau in her career, although she truly enjoyed helping students and their families outside of supervisory duties: food, utility assistance and continuing education for parents and families. She stays involved by having lunch with one of the students each week.

In the meantime, her goal for the boutique is to provide both trendy and affordable women’s attire, and also create a welcoming shopping experience. A Missouri native, Oliver said she also plans to find ways to give back to the Shawnee community.

“I believe that everybody can look great and not break the bank,” Oliver said. “That’s the most important thing for me, is to be able to provide elegant fashions at a reasonable price.

“And anybody that walks in the door, I want them to feel like they’re welcomed. I want this to be a welcoming and great shopping experience for them. I don’t want them to be a customer; I want them to be a friend, a family member, per se.”