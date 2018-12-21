Briefly noted: Prairie Village firm facing charges related to Scott Tucker payday loan scheme

Prairie Village company facing charges related to Scott Tucker payday loan scheme. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York is pursuing criminal charges against Central States Capital Markets for the company’s alleged failure to report suspicious activity by Scott Tucker, the Leawood man currently in prison for bilking hundreds of millions of dollars from customers who used his payday lending businesses. Central State Capital Markets, which has its offices at Corinth Square, is charged with violating the Bank Secrecy Act. “Today’s charge makes clear that all actors governed by the Bank Secrecy Act — not only banks — must uphold their obligations to protect our economy from exploitation by fraudsters and thieves,” said Geoffrey Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a statement. [Kansas company faces felony for not reporting red flags in Scott Tucker payday scam — Kansas City Star]
