Sister-owners of Urban Air bring adventure park concept in Overland Park to Lenexa

The two sisters who run Urban Air Adventure Park are opening a second location in Johnson County — and expanding their facility in Overland Park.

Aimee Mayhew and Nicole Tausz, two sisters who opened one of Urban Air’s franchise operations in July 2015 at 14401 Metcalf Ave in Overland Park, are making plans to open a third facility at 8540 Maurer Road in Lenexa (they own a second adventure park in Omaha). The proposed Lenexa park was formerly a Sears outlet and is located near Interstate 435 and 87th Street.

“We’re excited to bring the concept to western Johnson County,” Tausz said.

The adventure park in Overland Park, at 36,000 square feet, features 10,000 square feet of trampoline (including two dodgeball courts on trampolines), plus a few obstacle courses and a giant playhouse for small children — they called it “Chick-fil-A on steroids.”

In fact, the whole layout of the Overland Park facility is designed by moms for moms, Mayhew said.

“We built the platform so that moms could stand up here and be able to see where their kids are and be able to walk quickly back and forth as they follow their kids to all of the different attractions, as opposed to having to go up and down a ramp each time,” she said.

And beginning next spring, the Overland Park facility will have new features, including a zipline through the park as well as a high-ropes course, climbing walls and a battle beam, which looks like a log surrounded by foam and two opponents try to knock each other off of it.

The new adventure park in Lenexa, with roughly 30,000 square feet, will have similar features as well as a virtual reality attraction and a wipe out, an attraction with spinning arms which adventurers must try to avoid by jumping or ducking underneat.

All of this sounds great to this 20-something reporter, so the good news is there’s no age limit at the adventure park.

“No age is prohibited; it’s only how you feel in here, and if you’re willing to get out there and try it,” Tausz said. “We have lots of parents who jump and play with their kids, and we actually encourage that. We really want families, mom and dad included, to experience with their kiddos.”

Tausz and Mayhew received Lenexa council approval in a 7-0 Tuesday night for a special use permit for the new adventure park. Councilmember Thomas Nolte was absent. The adventure park requires council approval for the final design and project plans before they can begin construction.

Mayhew said the new location in Lenexa is also optimal because city leaders are pouring resources into City Center and the Public Market.

“Lenexa itself has worked really hard on bringing families in and making Lenexa a family-friendly town, so we’re excited to be a part of that community,” Mayhew said.

They hope to open the Lenexa park by July 2019. They also have plans for a fourth facility in Ankeny, Iowa.