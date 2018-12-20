Shawnee Mission board approves joint JoCo school district legislative priorities

The Shawnee Mission School District has become the first to approve a joint legislative platform that Johnson County’s six public school districts developed together in hopes of putting forth a united front on issues they have deemed vital to the continued success of public education in the county in the years to come.

The document approved by the board of education on Monday came out of a meeting of elected leaders and district administrators held during the Kansas Association of School Boards conference held in Overland Park in early December.

The document is limited to four priorities:

Protecting the state’s constitutional provisions for equitable and adequate funding for K-12 education.

Expanding the funding available for programs focused on school-based mental health services, an issue that has risen to the fore in the wake of several teen suicides in the county.

Supporting the addition of additional money to the K-12 funding formula to account for inflation, as directed by the Kansas Supreme Court.

Elimination of a rule passed in 2016 that puts a cap on the the amount of state aid disbursed for bond projects.

Two of the four priorities would appear to put the districts at odds with local legislative leadership. Sen. Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park has been among the proponents of an effort to pass a constitutional amendment that would provide clearer direction on how much money the state must spend on K-12 funding. And both Denning and House Speaker Ron Ryckman have indicated that they don’t believe the state can afford the inflationary adjustment proscribed by the courts, and have suggested the legislature may have to start from scratch on the K-12 funding formula.

“We are going to be fighting for funding again and again and again, even just to get the inflationary measures added on,” SM Northwest area board member Patty Mach said Monday of the importance of presenting a united front on the funding measures.

The platform will now go before the boards of the five other public school districts in the county for approval.

The platform document is below: