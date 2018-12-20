Briefly noted: Tiny Tim event raises $1.3 million for new B.E. Smith Family Center; Sharon Lane earns honor from K-State group

Tiny Tim Holiday Fantasy Event raises $1.3 million for B.E. Smith Center. The 37th Annual Tiny Tim Holiday Fantasy event benefiting the B.E. Smith Family Center at Shawnee Mission Medical Center set a fundraising record of $1.3 million last month. At the event, Doug and Nan Smith, who made a lead gift to the project in 2016, received this year’s Richard V. Edmonds Award for Exemplary Service. When it opens in May 2019, the B.E. Smith Family Center will serve as the center for a number of educational and therapeutic programs.

Sharon Lane Health Services receives recognition from K-State aging project. Shawnee-based Sharon Lane Health services recently received a Level 4 designation in the Kansas State University Center on Aging’s Promoting Excellent Alternatives in Kansas Nursing Homes (PEAK) program. The designation recognizes person-centered practices in areas like food, bathing, community involvement and interpersonal relationships.