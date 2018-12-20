Best Bets for the Weekend: Winter solstice and cake decorating class

- If you’ve got a little one who loves to bake, they might love a chance to participate in the Creative Cakes decorating course at the Lenexa Public Market on Friday. Children will learn techniques to decorate a 6-inch cake using fondant decorations, pastry bags and tips and will take home a personally decorated 6-inch layer cake in a box.
- This weekend marks the Winter Solstice and the Ernie Miller Nature Center will celebrate with a luminary walk, hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows and storytelling. Visit live owls and discover animal mysteries of survival during the long winter.
- If the walls are starting to close in a little, you might consider heading to the Lenexa Rec Center’s Reindeer Games. Story-time, “energy releasing activities” like the Jingle Bell Toss, Candy Cane Hockey, Minute to Win It games, cookie and card decorating and even Santa are on the agenda.
