Becky Fast steps down from Roeland Park council ahead of move to county commission

Ward One councilmember Becky Fast former has officially resigned from the Roeland Park City Council. Fast recently won a spot on the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners and under state law is not allowed to serve as both a commissioner and a councilmember.

Fast’s seat will be filled by a special election expected to take place in February 2019.

“My sincere thanks to Roeland Park residents, for trusting in me as your representative on the Roeland Park City Council,” Fast said in her resignation letter. “I look forward to representing you in a different capacity as your next District 1 County Commissioner.

Fast was honored after this week’s city council meeting with a plaque and reception.

Fast said she was most proud of efforts to transform Nall Park, protect the community center from demolition, champion improvements to park and recreation services, improve air quality, facilitate changes to the city’s housing codes and rental dwelling inspections, and decrease city debt and property tax burden on homeowners.

The city council last month discussed the possibility of moving away from Roeland Park’s distinctive process for filling the unexpired terms of departing council members, which makes the city unique among its local peers. Most other area cities allow the mayor to appoint a replacement for the seat or give the council the ability to vote on replacement candidates. Roeland Park’s charter directs the city to hold a special election. (Fast herself was seated on the council back in 2012 after winning a special election).

Though the council backed away from the idea moving to an appointment procedure for Fast’s seat, it is expected to take up the idea again later next year.