Sponsored Post

Your Health: Meal prep for a better week

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - December 19, 2018 10:00 am


It’s late, you’re tired and can’t even begin to think about what you have to cook for dinner. Ever been there? Everyone has days when the thought of making food is too much, but it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice a healthy, home cooked meal.

Meal prepping is gaining popularity for a reason. Setting time aside to prep can leave the rest of your week looking (and tasting) much better! Meal prep doesn’t have to mean spending hours over the stove. It could be as simple as chopping vegetables, seasoning meat and packing lunches. Learn our tips and tricks for meal prep.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


MyHealthKC.com is your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories