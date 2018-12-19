Your Health: Meal prep for a better week





It’s late, you’re tired and can’t even begin to think about what you have to cook for dinner. Ever been there? Everyone has days when the thought of making food is too much, but it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice a healthy, home cooked meal.

Meal prepping is gaining popularity for a reason. Setting time aside to prep can leave the rest of your week looking (and tasting) much better! Meal prep doesn’t have to mean spending hours over the stove. It could be as simple as chopping vegetables, seasoning meat and packing lunches. Learn our tips and tricks for meal prep.

