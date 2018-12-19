School board president Brad Stratton announces plan to seek another term in at-large seat

Shawnee Mission School Board President Brad Stratton announced this week that he will seek a second term in his at-large seat.

“I have enjoyed my service on the school board these past three plus years and I would like to serve an additional four year term if the voters of the Shawnee Mission School District agree to have me continue on,” Stratton said in his announcement. “I believe that all publicly elected officials should have to earn the opportunity to continue their service in their elected role. My hope is that the patrons of the Shawnee Mission School District have appreciated my volunteer service and leadership to the Shawnee Mission School District thus far and will see fit to have me continue serving in the coming term.”

Elected in April 2015, Stratton was named vice president of the board in summer 2017, and then became president in January after SM West representative Craig Denny was defeated in the November 2017 elections. As president, he led the search process for the new superintendent which culminated in the hiring of Dr. Mike Fulton early this year.

Stratton was elected to a full term as school board president in July and will serve in that role through the end of this school year.

After his seating following the spring 2015 elections, Stratton became a critic of what he viewed as a lack of transparency in the board’s dealings, and called for better communication with patrons.

Stratton replaced Joan Leavens on the board after she decided against running for a second term in the at-large seat. Leavens now works as the sustainability coordinator for the district. Prior to Leavens’ tenure, the seat was held by attorney Larry Winn III.

The other school board positions on the 2019 ballot will be the SM North, SM South and SM Northwest seat. SM Northwest incumbent Patty Mach has announced she will not be seeking a fourth term in office. Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA legislative co-chair Devin Wilson has announced he will be seeking Mach’s seat. SM South incumbent Deb Zila and SM North incumbent Sara Goodburn have not announced their intentions for the 2019 election cycle at this point.