Roeland Park recognizes Bishop Miege for slew of sports titles this year

Roeland Park honored Bishop Miege High School’s athletic team state champions by proclaiming the week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 21 as Champions Week. Boys basketball, girls soccer, boys soccer, volleyball, and football all won state championships in 2018.

Individual titles were won by Lex Hernandez Nietling (Swimming), Max Hernandez Nietling (Swimming), Cassie Grunhard (Swimming) and Cameron Key (Triple Jump).

Football head coach Jon Holmes said as a Roeland Park resident and former Bishop Miege High School student he was especially honored by the recognition.

“This has become a habit for us, which is good,” Holmes said, while noting this was the fifth consecutive year the football team earned the title of state champions.

Mayor Mike Kelly said as a result of their successes the Bishop Miege teams and coaches “now serve as role models to younger members of the community to also participate in productive endeavors such as athletics and other extracurricular activities.”

“Coaches, along with assistant coaches, helped teach these young men and women that they are students first and athletes second,” Kelly said.