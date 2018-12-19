Fire officials identify Patricia McPheter, 69, as deceased from Mission apartment fire

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 officials last night identified Patricia Ann McPheter, 69, as the victim of the fire at the Bridges at Foxridge apartment complex in Mission Sunday.

Firefighters pulled McPheter from her apartment shortly after arriving on the scene and began administering resuscitation protocols. McPheter had regained a pulse by the time she was transported by Johnson County Med Act to the University of Kansas hospital, where she was admitted to the burn center. She succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the fire overnight.

Investigators from CFD2, the Olathe Fire Department and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was started by smoking materials inside McPheter’s apartment and was accidental in nature.

A native of western Kansas, McPheter graduated from Ness City High School and went on to attend Kansas State University.

“CFD2 extends our condolences to the family of Mrs. McPheter,” said Deputy Chief Steve Chick, Jr., of CFD2. “We also extend our sincere appreciation to the multiple organizations who participated in this incident and the subsequent investigation.”