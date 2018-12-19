Briefly noted: Nominations open for Shawnee Mission Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate

Jay Senter - December 19, 2018 7:02 am

Shawnee Mission School District seeking nominees for Kansas Teacher of the Year. The Shawnee Mission School District is looking for nominees for its candidate in the Kansas Teacher of the Year competition. The deadline for nomination submissions is Friday, Jan. 11. To be eligible, a teacher must have been in the profession for at least five years and served at least three year in Shawnee Mission. [District Seeking Nominations for Kansas Teacher of the Year Candidates — Shawnee Mission School District]

