Victim dies after fire at apartment complex in Mission

A person has died following a fire at the Bridges at Foxridge apartment complex in Mission Sunday evening.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 crews received a report of smoke coming from the building at 6909 W. 51st Place around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and located a person who appeared to be in cardiac arrest inside one of the apartments. Emergency responders were able to resuscitate the victim after removing the person from the building. The victim had regained a pulse before Med Act transported the person to the University of Kansas Hospital. However, the victim died overnight in the hospital’s burn center.

The victim’s name has not been released at present.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to quickly locate the source of the flame and extinguish it. In addition to firefighters from CFD2, firefighters from Overland Park assisted on the response.

Fire Marshal Todd Kerkhoff is on scene this morning coordinating the continued investigation of the blaze. A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.