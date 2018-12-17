Sheriff’s department investigating shooting at Antioch Park that left 3 injured

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said today that it is investigating a shooting incident that left three people injured at Antioch Park in Merriam Sunday evening.

Johnson County Park Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving weapons at the part at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say the believe the shooting itself occurred sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. None of the injuries is considered life threatening.

The sheriff’s department is not releasing additional information at this time, including the suspected number of people involved and what part of the park the shooting took place in.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact investigators at 913-715-5560.