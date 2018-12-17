Former Prairie Village city councilmember Marilyn Uppman dies at 86

Marilyn Ruth Meier Uppman, 86, of Prairie Village, KS, died Dec. 8, 2018 of pancreatic cancer and stroke. She loved her life, which was built around her husband Jerry and family. Marilyn was born January 16, 1932, in New Salem, ND. In 1954 she received her BS in home economics, with honors, from North Dakota State University. She taught home ec for two years, married in 1956, and in 1960 moved to the Kansas City area. Her three children were one year apart in age and kept her busy. Marilyn’s extensive volunteer career included six years on the Prairie Village City Council and twelve years on the JoCo Park and Recreation Board. She served on many boards, including United Way and Prairie Village Municipal Foundation, and received many awards, including the Prairie Village Community Spirit Award. She was active in the PTA and in Girl and Boy Scouts. In 1961, she and Jerry joined Colonial Church in Prairie Village, where she served in many leadership positions and made fast friends. Many of her church projects were partnerships with Cross-Lines Community Outreach. In the midst of all of this, for many years she cared for developmentally disabled children in her home so their parents could go on vacation. After retirement, Marilyn and Jerry traveled extensively, especially to Paris, which Marilyn visited twelve times. They loved traditional jazz festivals, art museums, and good food. Marilyn leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Jerry; her brother Jim Meier; her children John, Susie, and Elizabeth (Chucho); her grandchildren Matt, Julia, Erin, and Lucia; and many other relatives and friends. A memorial service was held Friday, Dec. 14 at Colonial Church, 7039 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208, with reception after. Please send memorial gifts to Colonial Church and to Cross-Lines Community Outreach, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105. The family thanks the staff of St Luke’s Hospice House and Faye Uppman for their compassionate, tender care during Marilyn’s final week.