Doug Crockett retires after more than 30 years with Merriam fire department

After 32 years of service, Captain Doug Crockett is retiring from the Merriam Fire Department.

The Merriam council recognized the city fire captain’s long-standing career during its Dec. 10 meeting.

Crockett joined the Merriam Fire Department in February 1985. He served the city for 28 years and rose to the rank of deputy fire chief until 2014, when Merriam and Overland Park merged fire departments. Crockett served his remaining four years as captain at the fire station in Merriam.

“Both cities have treated me very well, and it’s been a great career, good places to work and, probably more importantly, good people to work with,” Crockett said. “City staff in both Overland Park and Merriam are top notch people to work with.”

Crockett thanked the fire department staff and his wife for their support during his long career.

Overland Park Fire Chief Bryan Dehner said Crockett “did the right things for the right reasons” and showed leadership, selflessness, collaboration and trust during his service, especially during the merger.

“From all of us here, I want to say thank you, Doug,” Dehner told Crockett at the Merriam council meeting.

The fire department awarded Crockett a retirement medal for his dress uniform.