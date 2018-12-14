Briefly noted: Prairie Village among those hit with fake bomb scare; JoCo announced new assistant county manager

Prairie Village among those hit with fake bomb scares Thursday. Prairie Village officials said yesterday that the city has been among the entities to receive a scam email containing a bomb threat. ” These have been sent to several locations in Johnson County and around the country. No credible threat found at this point,” the city said in an email Thursday afternoon. “We encourage the public to continue to be vigilant and call the police with anything suspicious.”

Ferguson named Joseph Connor as new assistant county manager. County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson announced Thursday that she was appointing current assistant county administrator at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas as the new assistant county manager in Johnson County. “With his extensive knowledge and understanding of county government operations, strong regional relationships and a list of admirable accomplishments, I am confident Joe will fit in well with our organization and provide outstanding leadership,” said Ferguson.