Amir Mediterranean changes owners and restaurant name, expanding menu soon

Leah Wankum - December 14, 2018 12:14 pm
Kinzi Mediterranean Cuisine
Mike Alhmood is the new owner of Amir Mediterranean, which he is renaming to Kinzi Mediterranean Cuisine, at 5329 Johnson Drive in Mission.

Amir Mediterranean in downtown Mission has new ownership and with that, future expansion of the menu and business hours.

Mike Alhmood purchased the restaurant at 5329 Johnson Drive about two months ago from Luay Kayyali, who opened it earlier this year. Alhmood is renaming the restaurant Kinzi Mediterranean Cuisine.

On top of the current menu — hummus, gyros, baba ghanoush, shawarma, etc.— he plans to add biryani, kabobs and spicy curry, as well as more appetizers, salads and desserts.

Although Alhmood has been in the restaurant industry for several years, Kinzi Mediterranean Cuisine is the first restaurant he’s owned.

“I like the area very much, the people very much,” he said, adding that he enjoys the local, small-town feel of Mission. “They’re very nice; (it’s) a quiet area.”

Alhmood expects all of his changes to be complete by the beginning of next year.

Since the place opened, the Mediterranean restaurant has gained in popularity, perhaps because there are few Mediterranean dining options in the area, Alhmood added.

“It’s nice for them to have something different than what they’re used to all the time,” he said, adding that Mediterranean restaurants are not as common in Mission. “From what I see from people, they love the food. They’re enjoying having a place not so far from them.”

