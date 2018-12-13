Briefly noted: Pembroke hosts middle school science competition; Mission-based Acendas expands to St. Louis market

Pembroke Hill hosts, wins Middle School Science Olympiad. Pembroke Hill Middle School played host to teams from 33 schools from across the region last week at its Middle School Science Olympiad. The event featured a number of challenges for students, from anatomy and disease detection to weather prediction and astrophysics. Pembroke took first place in the competition, followed by Pleasant Ridge and Harmony Middle Schools from the Blue Valley School District. (Shawnee Mission middle schools did not participate in the competition). [Middle School Science Olympiad Hosts Impressive Tournament, Takes First Place — Pembroke Hill School]

Mission-based Acendas travel acquires St. Louis travel agency. Mission-based Acendas Travel, which has its offices on Johnson Drive, this week announced the acquisition of Gwin’s Travel, a company based in the St. Louis suburbs. Acendas has been in expansion mode the past decade, starting with the opening of offices in the Twin Cities a decade ago and the purchase of Souix Falls, S.D.-based Travel Partners this summer.