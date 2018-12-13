Best Bets for the Weekend: Candy canes, concerts and the Polar Express

Dare I say things are already starting to wind down for the holiday break? Also – is anyone else just learning that candy cane hunts are now a thing?
- Say it ain’t so! The Grinch is planning on stealing all of the candy canes from Beverly Park in Mission on Thursday night – they must be found during the Grinch Candy Cane Hunt before it’s too late. Those who accomplish their mission can enjoy some hot cocoa and a viewing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Sylvester Powell Community Center.
- For (presumably) less screaming, check out the Overland Park Civic Band Holiday Concert at the Bell Cultural Events Center in Olathe, also on Thursday evening. Now in its 81st season this free and relaxing concert is filled with holiday favorites.
- On Friday night it’s Canes, Cocoa and a Claus at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway. Bring your flashlight on Friday to participate in a candy cane hunt in the Christmas Tree Forest. Afterwards children can make an ornament and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
- Also on Friday night, watch dreams come true when the Polar Express comes to Baldwin City. Tickets include entertainment, cocoa, an ornament and more than a little Christmas magic.