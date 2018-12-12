Sponsored Post

Your Health: Winner winner, slow-cooked dinner

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - December 12, 2018 10:00 am


When the sun goes down before 6pm, it can be hard to gather the motivation to cook dinner. This is where slow cookers really shine. This Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken is paleo, gluten-free and dairy free, but doesn’t skimp on flavor.

Slow cooked, tender chicken and vegetables is the perfect warming meal for winter nights. All it takes is a little effort up front! Just put everything into your slow cooker and dinner will be ready when you need it.

The full recipe is available at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

