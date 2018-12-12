Your Health: Winner winner, slow-cooked dinner



When the sun goes down before 6pm, it can be hard to gather the motivation to cook dinner. This is where slow cookers really shine. This Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken is paleo, gluten-free and dairy free, but doesn’t skimp on flavor.

Slow cooked, tender chicken and vegetables is the perfect warming meal for winter nights. All it takes is a little effort up front! Just put everything into your slow cooker and dinner will be ready when you need it.

