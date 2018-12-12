Lenexa’s first brewery, Limitless Brewing, opens for business

Limitless Brewing, Lenexa’s first brewery, is open for business.

Co-owners Dave and Emily Mobley, Dave’s brother Steve Mobley and Darin Worthington opened the microbrewery and tap house at 9765 Widmer Road on Nov. 21.

Emily Mobley said she and her husband, Dave, first got into the brewing business after touring breweries across the country for the past year and blogging about their experiences.

“Then we decided to open this because we fell in love with the community piece of it,” Emily Mobley said. “Everywhere you go to a brewery, it’s like the most welcoming place that you can go in a city. People are open; people are friendly.”

That’s why the owners equipped the tap house with mostly community tables; the layout itself is designed to encourage strangers to sit together and get to know each other over a glass of cold craft beer.

“Kind of, our tagline is ‘Beer-centered, community-focused,’” she added, “because we really want to be a part of the community, not just a business in it.”

The menu has five craft beers, all brewed in house; Emily Mobley said they plan to grow the menu to 12 beers on tap in the near future.

“We want to make what people want to drink,” she said. “We’ve already had people come in and say, ‘Hey, can you make this kind of beer or that kind of beer?’”

Customers can also enjoy bean bag toss and other games in the back, right next to the large vats of beer in the brewing process. Limitless Brewing also plans to host monthly community events, such as shopping days for local vendors to bring their wares in as well as ping pong tournaments and yoga sessions. Limitless is hosting a Christmas carol sing-along Dec. 23 and Reggae Sunday on Dec. 30.