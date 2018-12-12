Briefly noted: Davids announces congressional office staff

Sharice Davids announces district director, chief of staff. Incoming Rep. Sharice Davids announced this week that her campaign communications director Danielle Hull Robinson will become the district director in her congressional office. Allison Teixeira Sulier, who served as a senior advisor on her campaign, will become chief of staff. Robinson and her husband Cole, who reside in Prairie Village, were Davids’ first dedicated campaign staff members. Sulier previously worked for Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Davids office has also posted opening for two additional positions, staff assistant and constituent outreach representative.
